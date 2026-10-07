ATHENS Cementing a robust bilateral partnership against an evolving landscape of international instability, United States and Greek authorities have announced a sweeping framework to expand law enforcement cooperation and counter emerging transnational security threats. During an official diplomatic visit to the Greek capital, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Hellenic Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis to formally launch the sixth round of the bilateral Strategic Dialogue. Against the backdrop of complex geopolitical pressures across the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, the talks yielded a landmark memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing a dedicated joint security program. This initiative will streamline counterterrorism intelligence and information-sharing protocols between the law enforcement agencies of both nations. Addressing reporters at the Greek Foreign Ministry, Secretary Rubio underscored Greece's pivotal role as a reliable NATO ally, noting that the country's strategic geographical crossroads expose it uniquely to regional vulnerabilities, including mass migration pressures and transnational human trafficking networks. To counter these systemic challenges, the newly signed pact will bridge operational intelligence gaps, enabling faster, more coordinated responses to cross-border criminal syndicates. The discussions also touched upon broader maritime security commitments. Foreign Minister Gerapetritis reiterated Athens' willingness to extend practical cooperation to Washington by offering maritime support within the strategic Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon the emergence of a viable and sustainable regional peace process. Greece already commands respect across allied defense circles for leading international naval operations to protect commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea.