UP CM distributes 50,000 tabs to empower students

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday distributed 50,000 tablets to students under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, aimed at improving digital access to education, skill development and employment opportunities. Addressing students in Lucknow, he said the distribution marked the second phase of the programme in the state capital.

Adityanath announced a partnership with Infosys to provide more than 18,000 free learning courses through the devices. The content covers subjects ranging from yoga to artificial intelligence and deep technology, along with academic support in areas such as mathematics, calculus and integration. He described the tablets as tools for learning and skill development.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Yuva Sathi application, which will bring central and state government schemes onto a single digital platform. These include scholarships, the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the PM Internship Scheme, the Chief Minister’s Internship Scheme, the CM Yuva initiative and the PM Mudra Scheme.

During his address, Adityanath praised India’s defence technology, referring to the BrahMos missile and the capabilities of Indian scientists. He also linked the state’s security environment with its ability to attract investment. He claimed that investor summits had generated proposals worth ₹50 lakh crore and that industrial units had provided jobs to 65 lakh young people.

He further said 96 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises, including traditional businesses, were operational and providing employment to more than three crore people. The scheme, named after Swami Vivekananda, was launched on December 25, 2021, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It aims to equip students with digital resources for education, skills and future employment. The initiative seeks to bridge gaps in digital learning.