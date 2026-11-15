Palaniswami asks Vijay to oppose Mekedatu dam

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to raise Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project with the Congress leadership during his likely visit to New Delhi on Monday. He also asked Vijay to press for the implementation of Supreme Court orders on the Cauvery water dispute.

In a statement, Palaniswami criticised Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for repeatedly claiming that constructing a dam at Mekedatu was Karnataka’s right and did not require permission from anyone. He said such remarks could create divisions between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Palaniswami urged Vijay to use his proposed meeting with the Congress leadership to convey Tamil Nadu’s concerns over the project. He emphasised the need to protect the State’s interests in the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and ensure that the Supreme Court’s directions were implemented.

The proposed Mekedatu project has remained a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka has maintained its position on constructing the dam, while Tamil Nadu has raised objections over its potential impact on the flow of Cauvery water to the State.

The issue has repeatedly triggered political disagreements between the neighbouring States, with water-sharing arrangements remaining a sensitive concern, particularly for farmers in the Cauvery delta region.

Palaniswami’s appeal comes ahead of Vijay’s expected Delhi visit, placing the Mekedatu dispute back in the political spotlight. He called for the State’s concerns to be taken up with the Congress leadership, which has a political presence in Karnataka, to address the issue.