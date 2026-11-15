PM Modi announces Rs 3,000 crore tribal development projects

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked poverty reduction and improved security in tribal regions to government welfare initiatives, while announcing development projects worth nearly ₹3,000 crore. He addressed the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, through video conferencing.

Modi said nearly 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty over the past 12 to 13 years, citing a World Bank report. He described this as a major achievement, saying it reflected collective efforts by citizens and society.

The Prime Minister said the Centre had allocated more than ₹1 lakh crore for the PM-JANMAN scheme and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to improve facilities in tribal areas. He cited housing, healthcare, electricity, sanitation and financial inclusion programmes as contributors.

According to Modi, more than four crore permanent houses had been built for poor families, while electricity had reached 18,000 previously unelectrified villages. Under Ayushman Bharat, eligible families receive health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh.

On security, Modi said nearly 125 districts were affected by Naxalism and Maoism in 2014. He said tribal communities had suffered from violence and restrictions, but claimed that areas previously affected by insurgency were now experiencing greater security.

The Prime Minister said more than 170 tribal development projects had been inaugurated across several States, with foundation stones laid for over 70 others. The projects cover education, healthcare, marketing facilities for tribal products and village infrastructure.

He highlighted initiatives in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, including a museum dedicated to freedom fighter Ropuiliani and a new Tribal Research Institute building. Modi paid tribute to tribal freedom fighters and urged people to make tribal development a time-bound national priority.