BJP targets Rahul after Italian leader’s slogan

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raised the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” at the Congress Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The slogan referred to the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a swipe at Congress leaders in a post on X. “Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I’m not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India,” he wrote. Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy were seen laughing and applauding as Filibeck raised the slogan.

Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, had accused the Indian government of undermining democracy and expressed support for Gandhi and the Congress. Speaking at the summit, he said international gatherings were important to highlight challenges facing Indian democracy. “Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party,” he said.

Foreign interference, says BJP

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India’s domestic affairs. He alleged that the Congress leader was relying on foreign powers to destabilise the country and seek international support against the Narendra Modi-led government.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also objected to the slogan, saying foreigners had no right to interfere in India’s internal matters. He criticised the Congress for allowing such remarks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended Filibeck, arguing that democracy and human rights were legitimate subjects of international discussion. He questioned the BJP’s criticism, referring to Prime Minister Modi’s friendly exchanges with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.