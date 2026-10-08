UK-Israel reach Jerusalem Mission compromise

Jerusalem Britain and Israel have reached a last-minute agreement allowing Britain’s nearly 200-year-old diplomatic mission in Jerusalem to remain open, but on a smaller scale and under a new name. Under the arrangement announced on Thursday, Britain’s Consulate General, established in 1839, will be renamed the “UK Mission, Jerusalem.” The compromise comes after Israel ordered Britain to close the consulate following a dispute over British sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Israel said 20 British diplomats, including the consul general, would leave the mission. Seven diplomats will remain and continue working in a limited capacity. Britain said some diplomats had been temporarily withdrawn and that it intended to rebuild its presence. London also said it would refrain from taking reciprocal measures against Israel for now, helping prevent a broader diplomatic confrontation between the two longstanding allies. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the consulate would formally end its operations, while allowing some British diplomats to continue working from the building. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband rejected Israel’s position that it had the legal authority to close the consulate. He said the mission would continue providing important services and working with Palestinians. The diplomatic dispute followed Britain’s announcement of sanctions against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including restrictions on trade in goods produced there.