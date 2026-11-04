TSMC to list $450 million green bonds

Taipei Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will list green bonds worth NT$14.8 billion, or about USD 450 million, on November 12, according to Taipei Exchange (TPEx), as reported by source. The world's largest contract chipmaker said it had completed pricing for the bond issue in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The sale is part of TSMC's planned NT$60 billion bond programme for 2026 and is its third green bond issue this year. The bonds will be offered in two parts. The first tranche is worth NT$12.4 billion and will have a five-year term with an annual interest rate of 2.30 per cent. The second tranche is worth NT$2.4 billion, with a 10-year term and a coupon rate of 2.42 per cent. Taishin Securities has been appointed lead underwriter, while Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank will serve as trustee. TSMC said the money raised would support green building work and environmental protection projects. The company has also received board approval to issue up to NT$60 billion in unsecured bonds in Taiwan during 2026 to support production expansion and green projects. TSMC first issued green bonds in December 2020, raising NT$12 billion. Its outstanding green bonds have since reached NT$229.1 billion, making it Taiwan's largest issuer, according to TPEx. The latest sale comes as technology companies seek funds for artificial intelligence growth and infrastructure. Meta has announced plans to raise up to USD 95 billion, while Google's parent company, Alphabet, plans to raise about USD 80 billion for AI computing investments.