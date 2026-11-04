Indus towers expands solar power across India

New Delhi Telecom tower companies are turning to solar power to reduce energy costs, improve supply and lower their environmental impact. Indus Towers has installed solar systems at 50,000 sites across India, with a total capacity of about 300 megawatts. The company said it is the first passive telecom infrastructure provider to reach this milestone. It aims to power 100,000 sites through solar energy. Indus Towers estimates its solar network will cut carbon emissions by around 420,000 tonnes every year. It said this reduction is equal to the benefit of planting nearly two crore trees. The company has introduced digital monitoring systems at solar-powered sites. These track power generation and performance in real time and help teams plan maintenance, improving efficiency and network reliability. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prachur Sah said the company accelerated its solar programme in 2024 and built one of the largest distributed solar networks in the telecom infrastructure sector. “This milestone reflects our commitment to responsible growth,” Sah said. He added that the company would continue towards its target of 100,000 solar-powered sites while reducing energy costs. Indus Towers is exploring the use of its renewable energy model abroad, particularly in Africa. Sah said its experience, technology and operating methods developed in India could support similar projects there. The company said solar power and digital monitoring would reduce diesel use, strengthen energy security and support cleaner telecom services as demand for digital connectivity grows. It comes amid rising power costs and growing pressure for cleaner operations