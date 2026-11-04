‘Sugar prices rise’ despite govt measures

New Delhi Sugar prices have increased by more than Rs 4 per kg in a month, despite government steps to improve supplies during the festive season. Average retail sugar prices have reached Rs 59.50 per kg, while wholesale prices stand at Rs 55.40 per kg, according to Consumer Affairs Ministry data. Compared with last year, retail prices have increased from Rs 46.50 to Rs 59.50 per kg. Wholesale prices have also risen from Rs 43.23 to Rs 55.40 per kg. Among major cities, Kolkata recorded the highest retail price at Rs 65 per kg on November 3. Delhi followed at Rs 64, while Mumbai recorded Rs 61 per kg. Prices in these cities were considerably lower during the same period last year. The rise is mainly linked to lower-than-expected sugar production during the 2025-26 season. Festival demand, crop damage, limited global supplies and hoarding have also contributed to the increase. The government has introduced stock limits, arranged imports and increased market monitoring to control prices. It has also encouraged an early start to sugarcane crushing to improve supplies. Meanwhile, India produced 8.45 lakh tonnes of sugar during the first month of the 2026-27 season, according to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. The crushing season began on October 8. By October 30, a total of 152 sugar mills had started production, adding to domestic supplies during the festive period.