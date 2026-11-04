95% of farmers to get relief soon: Fadnavis

Mumbai Intro: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said most eligible farmers would receive initial drought relief before Diwali, with pending payments expected soon. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said 73 lakh farmers had received initial drought relief of Rs 5,000 each ahead of Diwali. He said the government expected nearly 95 per cent of eligible farmers to receive the amount within the next two days. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said some payments had been delayed due to problems with farmers’ bank accounts. The government was working to resolve these issues and ensure that eligible farmers received the money. The relief amount is intended to provide immediate support to farmers affected by drought. The announcement comes ahead of Diwali, when many farming families face additional expenses. Fadnavis also said ministers would visit farmers’ homes and celebrate Diwali with them. The visits are aimed at showing support for farmers during the difficult period. The Chief Minister’s statement indicates that the government is prioritising the release of relief funds before the festival. However, some farmers may have to wait until their bank account details are corrected. Officials are expected to complete the remaining payments within the stated two-day period. The government has not provided details about the number of farmers whose payments remain pending or the total amount yet to be released. The relief distribution is part of the state’s efforts to support farmers facing drought-related difficulties. The Chief Minister said most eligible beneficiaries would receive the money soon, while the remaining cases would be addressed after resolving account-related issues. Some payments were delayed due to bank account problems. Ministers will visit farmers’ homes and celebrate Diwali with them.