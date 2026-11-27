FLORIDA: US President Donald Trump has signed a major disaster declaration for Florida after weeks of severe storms and record-setting rainfall caused flooding. He announced the decision on Thursday during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Federal assistance is available to residents in six counties: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie. Support may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, plus low-interest loans for uninsured property losses.

Federal funds will help local authorities remove debris and take emergency protective measures. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will coordinate recovery support. More areas may be considered after damage assessments.

Trump described the rainfall as record-setting and promised faster funding. He said residents faced urgent financial difficulties. He credited cooperation with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s congressional delegation.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel welcomed the decision, saying families had lost homes, vehicles and personal belongings. Palm Beach County officials estimate around 53 million US dollars will be needed for recovery, including family assistance and cleanup costs.