MANAMA: Bahrain has strongly condemned the continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and economic infrastructure, particularly the oil refinery in the Jazan region. The attack reportedly killed one Nepali worker and injured several others.

In a statement posted on social media, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry described the attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi group as a serious threat to regional security and international trade.

The ministry stated that missile and drone attacks targeting energy facilities and commercial ports violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and international law. It warned that such incidents could affect global energy supplies, international trade and stability across the region.

Bahrain reaffirmed its full support for Saudi Arabia and recognised the Kingdom’s right to defend itself against attacks in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The ministry also called on the United Nations Security Council to take decisive measures to stop the attacks and ensure accountability for those responsible.

The Jazan refinery attack occurred when a hostile aerial projectile struck the facility, causing a fire. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry confirmed that emergency teams brought the fire under control, while some refinery operations were temporarily suspended.