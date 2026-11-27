The US President says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants an agreement to end the Ukraine war, raising hopes for negotiations.

FLORIDA: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. He spoke during a Thanksgiving call with American military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump said his priority was to stop the loss of life. He argued that maintaining cordial relations with Putin could help negotiations and described their discussion as positive.

The comments followed Trump’s meeting with Putin in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Trump said he had urged the Russian leader to pull back military aggression across Europe to help secure a settlement.

Trump identified the personal hostility between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an obstacle to an agreement. Zelenskyy has said Ukraine wants peace but should not accept a deal at its expense, particularly over territory.

Trump’s remarks came after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Florida. A joint statement called on Russia to avoid actions that could widen the conflict and stressed the need for a settlement.

No agreement has been announced. The positions of Moscow and Kyiv remain central to any negotiations.