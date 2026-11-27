LONDON: Sohail Abro, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), has accused Pakistani security agencies of targeting political activists who speak about the rights of Sindh and its people.

According to the organisation, Abro alleged that activists face enforced disappearances, intimidation and pressure for opposing the alleged exploitation of the province’s natural resources. He also raised concerns about reported extrajudicial killings and forced religious conversions.

In a statement, the JSFM chairman described these incidents as part of a wider pattern of action against people involved in peaceful political activities. The allegations have not been independently established.

The movement says its campaign focuses on protecting Sindh’s resources and safeguarding local communities. It has called on international organisations and human rights institutions to examine these concerns and seek accountability.

JSFM has urged authorities to disclose the whereabouts of people reported missing and ensure their safety. The organisation maintains that peaceful political expression should not lead to abduction, unlawful detention or harassment.

Independent investigations and official responses are important to establish the facts surrounding individual cases. The allegations add to calls for transparency and protection of fundamental rights and justice in the province.