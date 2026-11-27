BELGRADE: Student-backed candidates won the October 25 election, ending longtime leader Aleksandar Vucic’s rule after nearly two years of anti-corruption protests. The movement has yet to name a prime minister or cabinet.

Officials say a government may not take office until late December or early next year. The delay matters because Serbia faces several deadlines.

The country’s only oil refinery faces the expiry of a United States Treasury operating licence on December 11. Parliament must approve the 2027 budget by December 20, while Serbia’s gas contract with Russia ends on December 31.

Missing the budget deadline could lead to temporary financing from January. A delay in extending the gas agreement could create uncertainty over winter supplies. Serbia relies on Russia for about 80 per cent of its natural gas.

Student List deputy Oliver Toskovic said the movement has the structure of a government and plans to reduce the number of ministries from 25. He said leaders do not want to appoint a government hastily.

Parliamentary faction head Jovo Bakic said formation would not happen before the second half of December. Under the Constitution, the movement has until February 15 to form a government or face another election.