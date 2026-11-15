Tribal regions see fresh momentum through development

DHARAMJAIGARH: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday said tribal regions of Chhattisgarh were witnessing a new phase of development, with sports, education and welfare initiatives creating opportunities for young people. Addressing the state-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations virtually, he highlighted changes in Bastar, once associated with Naxalism and violence.

Nabin was scheduled to attend in person but could not reach Dharamjaigarh due to adverse weather. He said observing Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas had brought national recognition to tribal icons and their contributions.

Bastar Olympics

Highlighting the Bastar Olympics, Nabin said more than 1.5 lakh people participated in 2024, while the number rose to nearly four lakh in 2025.

He also cited educational progress, noting that Chhattisgarh had 75 Eklavya Model Residential Schools. In 2025‑26, 408 students from these institutions qualified in JEE and other competitive examinations, including 346 who cleared JEE Main.

Central schemes

Praising initiatives under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Nabin referred to central schemes such as PM-JANMAN, the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Nabin recalled Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Veer Narayan Singh, Veer Gundadhur and Shaheed Gend Singh. He stressed that preserving tribal culture and identity was as important as economic development.