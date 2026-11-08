Tourism development to generate new jobs: Ambadas Joshi

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Tourism development in Vijayapura district will create new employment opportunities and support the local economy, said Ambadas Joshi, President of the Vijayapura District Tourism Development Action Committee. He was speaking at a programme organised to recognise historical researcher Layappa Ingale for his contribution to promoting the district's heritage and tourism. The 'Gandabherunda Rajyotsava' was celebrated on November 1 in front of Kote Mahadwara on Indi Road in Vijayapura. The programme was jointly organised by the Rashtriya Sanshodhana Vedike (National Research Forum) and the Gandabherunda Rajyotsava Samiti. On the occasion, the Vijayapura District Tourism Development Action Committee honoured Layappa Ingale, who serves as president of the Rashtriya Sanshodhana Vedike and has been actively involved in historical research and organising the state festival. Speaking at the event, Ambadas Joshi said creating a favourable cultural environment was essential for promoting tourism in the district. He appreciated Ingale's efforts in conducting historical research and organising the Gandabherunda Rajyotsava. He said such initiatives help create awareness about historical monuments, encourage their preservation and attract more visitors to the district. Increased tourism activity, in turn, would generate employment opportunities for local people. After receiving the honour, Layappa Ingale said the festival was organised to promote the protection of historical monuments, encourage tourism and familiarise people with the historical significance of the Gandabherunda, a mythical two-headed bird. He thanked the organisations and officials who supported the programme and appealed to the public to join hands in preserving Vijayapura district's historical heritage. Gurulingappagouda Patil, Ambanna Gunnapura, Mallikarjuna Biradara, Anil Pawar, Srinivasa Koli and Dadapir Mulla, members of the Gandabherunda Rajyotsava Committee, were present.