DC launches Air Pollution Awareness campaign in Bidar

CH NEWS, Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma launched the Air Pollution Control Awareness Month campaign by releasing an awareness poster at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Bidar. The month-long campaign, being organised throughout November 2026, is being conducted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Bidar, in association with the Assistant Regional Transport Offices in Bhalki, Basavakalyan and Humnabad. The initiative aims to create awareness among the public about vehicular air pollution, its harmful effects and preventive measures. Emphasising the importance of vehicle maintenance, she said all vehicles must undergo regular pollution checks and possess valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. She appealed to every citizen to take responsibility for protecting the environment by adopting pollution-free practices. Regional Transport Officer Mohammed Zafar Sadiq warned that strict action would be taken against vehicles violating pollution control regulations. He said a fine of ₹1,500 would be imposed on two-wheelers and three-wheelers, while owners of other categories of vehicles would have to pay a penalty of ₹3,000. He further cautioned that repeated violations could result in the suspension of vehicle registration and seizure of vehicles under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The awareness campaign will continue until November 30, with various initiatives planned to educate motorists and the general public about the need to control vehicular emissions. Shivaraj Jamadar Khajapur, Principal of BhagyaVanti Motor Driving School, was present on the occasion.