DELHI records decade’s worst air quality before Diwali celebrations SLUG- Delhi air quality

NEW DELHI Delhi recorded its worst air quality on the eve of Diwali in a decade, with pollution levels rising sharply on Saturday amid increasing farm fires, firecracker emissions and unfavourable weather conditions. Authorities have warned that weak winds could further worsen air quality, potentially pushing it into the severe category by Monday. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm on Saturday, placing it in the very poor category. This was the highest pre-Diwali reading since 2016, when the AQI reached 404. The index had risen steadily from 261 on November 1, reflecting deteriorating air conditions. Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana also reached their highest levels of the season on Saturday, contributing to the pollution burden. Satellite observations indicated a rise in fire incidents for the tenth consecutive day. Meanwhile, calm winds after sunset prevented pollutants from dispersing, allowing emissions to accumulate over the city. Particulate matter levels increased significantly after the permitted evening firecracker window opened at 8 pm. PM2.5 concentrations rose from 177 micrograms per cubic metre at 7.45 pm to 208 at 8 pm, eventually reaching 289 by 10 pm, according to an analysis of monitoring station data. Residential areas witnessed particularly sharp increases. In Punjabi Bagh, PM2.5 levels nearly tripled within an hour, rising from 208 at 7 pm to 593 at 8 pm. RK Puram recorded 621 at 9 pm, while Mundka reported a reading of 718. The pollution surge occurred despite relatively better ventilation during Saturday afternoon. However, weak winds and a forecast of unfavourable meteorological conditions raised concerns about further deterioration during the festival. With most firecracker activity expected on Diwali night, the combination of agricultural burning, emissions and limited atmospheric movement could intensify the pollution crisis across the national capital.