Bihar to launch voluntary electricity subsidy contribution drive

PATNA Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced that the state government will launch a campaign from December 1, encouraging people to voluntarily contribute towards the electricity subsidy provided to households. The initiative aims to involve willing beneficiaries and other residents in supporting the government's electricity assistance programme. Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said the free electricity scheme was benefiting 1.92 crore families across different economic backgrounds. Under the programme, each eligible household receives 125 units of free electricity, while the state government spends approximately ₹10,000 annually per family on electricity subsidies. The Chief Minister said the voluntary contribution campaign would be similar to the initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had appealed to people to voluntarily surrender their cooking gas subsidies. He clarified that the proposed campaign would encourage only those willing to contribute towards the electricity subsidy. Extending Diwali greetings to the people of Bihar, Choudhary expressed hope that the state would continue progressing towards prosperity. He also announced that Prime Minister Modi had been invited to Bihar on November 21 to mark the completion of one year of the National Democratic Alliance government in the state. Choudhary said several announcements and memorandums of understanding were expected during the Prime Minister's visit. He added that industrialists had expressed interest in investing in Bihar and would participate in the programme. Highlighting the government's unity, he said NDA partners were working together. The Chief Minister also praised Modi's recent Diwali visit to Bastar in Chhattisgarh, where he celebrated the festival with security personnel. Choudhary described the visit as a matter of pride and congratulated the Prime Minister, soldiers and police personnel. He also credited Modi's leadership for progress towards eliminating Naxalism in the country.