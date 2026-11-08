Hebbal flyover open: BDA clarifies construction plan

BENGALURU Alleviating widespread concerns among daily commuters, top infrastructure and police authorities in Karnataka have officially clarified that the vital Hebbal Flyover and Ballari Road corridor will not experience a total 18-month shutdown. Senior officials confirmed that traffic movement will continue throughout the construction period, supported by regulated restrictions and phased diversions only where strictly necessary. The clarification follows a joint inspection of the project corridor by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman N.A. Haris, Commissioner Major P. Manivannan, and Bengaluru City Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy. Officials walked key stretches spanning from Baptist Hospital and the Veterinary College to Mekhri Circle and CBI Junction, directing engineers to ensure that construction activities cause minimal disruption to public mobility. According to the BDA blueprint, the ongoing development forms part of a major ₹445.7-crore integrated infrastructure initiative designed to ease severe congestion between the city centre and Kempegowda International Airport. The project entails building a 1.74-kilometer four-lane elevated corridor from UAS Staff Quarters toward Mekhri Circle, featuring approximately 49 pillars, an elevated rotary junction, and specific down-ramps connecting toward Yeshwanthpur and Jayamahal Road. To maintain continuous traffic flow, construction barricades will occupy only a limited 4.5-meter section restricting just one of the existing three lanes in each direction. The remaining two lanes, alongside accessible service roads, will stay open for cars, two-wheelers, school buses, and public transport fleets, though certain heavy goods vehicles will face regulated routing. Before introducing phased diversions, the BDA and the Greater Bengaluru Authority will prioritize repairing and upgrading designated alternative routes, including stretches along New BEL Road and R.T. Nagar Station Road. Commuters traveling toward the airport or city centre are encouraged to utilize suggested alternative corridors, such as the Nagawara and Tannery Road routes or the Hebbal Outer Ring Road bypass, as traffic advisories are progressively rolled out.