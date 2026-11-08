Karnataka introduces uniform first PUC examination papers

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Students and teachers across Karnataka are getting ready for a big change in their classrooms. The state government has decided to bring in a brand new system for the first-year Pre-University course annual tests. Instead of different schools handling things in their own way, everyone will now follow the exact same path. Officials announced that all students will soon write the same tests on the same days. This new rule starts with the upcoming exams in 2027. Under this fresh plan, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will design all question papers at the state level. On exam mornings, these papers will reach every college through secure digital files. Education leaders believe this shift will make learning much fairer for everyone. No matter if a student studies in a busy city or a quiet rural town, they will face the same academic standards. Minister Madhu Bangarappa explained that the main goal is to boost the overall quality of education and help young learners build stronger skills early on. Officials also hope that better preparation in the first year will naturally lead to higher pass rates when students reach their final board exams later. Even though the question papers and schedules will now be completely uniform, some things will stay close to home. Local colleges will still host the exams inside their own classrooms. Teachers at each campus will handle the grading of answer sheets, just like they always have done in the past. Once grading wraps up, local district leaders will review and approve the final scores before report cards are officially handed out to families. Practical tests will also follow a clear local calendar managed directly at the district level. Parents, teachers, and college administrators have been advised to note these updates and help students prepare. Education authorities believe this organized approach will bring lasting benefits to every classroom, giving thousands of teenagers a much stronger foundation for their future academic journeys and higher education goals.