'Modi Will Go In 2029': Abhijeet Dipke

KOCHI Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday predicted that the Narendra Modi-led government would lose power in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a protest meeting in Kochi, he urged people to prepare for a change of government and called for an independent and impartial electoral system. The meeting was organised under the party’s ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ campaign against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Referring to claims that Modi would remain in office, Dipke said, “Be prepared for 2029. He will definitely go.” He added that a change in government could happen only through elections and demanded Kumar’s resignation to ensure fair polls. Dipke also referred to his arrest in Delhi along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag. He said the arrests would not stop him from carrying the Tricolour across the country. “I will carry this Tricolour everywhere, in every part of this country,” he said, adding that he was prepared to face arrest wherever he went. He accused the government of restricting citizens’ freedoms, alleging attempts to influence what people eat, whom they marry and whom they vote for. He also claimed the SIR exercise could affect electoral outcomes and accused the BJP of dividing people along religious lines. Dipke rejected allegations that his party received foreign funds or sought to destabilise the country. Describing B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru as the foundations of India, he said no leader could surpass their stature. Actor Prakash Raj led a march from Marine Drive to Rajendra Maidan, where the meeting was attended by youth and socio-cultural organisations.