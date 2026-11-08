Bengaluru Central launches phase 2 'Ward One' campaign

BENGALURU Municipal authorities in Karnataka’s capital have successfully executed the second phase of an intensive civic sanitation and infrastructure improvement drive, targeting six distinct wards across various city zones. Spearheaded by Additional Commissioner (Development) R. Venkatachalapathy under the guidance of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the inter-departmental initiative mobilized hundreds of workers to upgrade local amenities and restore public spaces. The coordinated campaign brought together municipal divisions including Works, Solid Waste Management, Health, and Electrical alongside utility providers like BESCOM, the Water Board, and city traffic police. Over the course of the operation, teams cleared approximately 60 tonnes of accumulated construction debris, swept and washed roughly 11 kilometers of major roadways, repaired damaged footpaths, filled potholes, and removed unauthorized optical fiber cables to ensure smoother pedestrian movement. Operations spanned six vital administrative divisions. In the Gandhinagar division's Sheshadripuram ward, workers repaired footpaths and filled potholes along Sampige Road. Meanwhile, crews in Azad Nagar (Chamarajapet) cleared 15 tonnes of debris, removed abandoned vehicles, and trimmed hazardous tree branches near the local storm-water drain. The Chickpet division focused on Kanakanapalya, where health departments organized public medical camps and vector-control spraying alongside road repairs. Additional intensive efforts unfolded across Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, and Sir C.V. Raman Nagar divisions. Workers desilted sewage networks along Memorial Road, cleared water stagnation points on Old Airport Road in Domlur, and conducted rabies vaccination drives for stray animals in Konena Agrahara. Across all participating zones, municipal authorities deployed a robust workforce of approximately 220 sanitation laborers, supported by heavy machinery including six JCBs, six tipper trucks, and twenty tractors. Officials emphasized that inter-departmental collaboration remains critical for tackling localized urban decay. Municipal leadership confirmed that similar targeted sanitation drives will continue across additional zones to improve neighborhood hygiene and public infrastructure standards.