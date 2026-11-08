South Corporation clears 93 E-Khata applications

BENGALURU Municipal administration in Karnataka's capital has taken a major step toward cutting bureaucratic red tape and accelerating property documentation services. The Bengaluru South City Corporation recently organized a massive, decentralized public outreach initiative under the banner of the ‘Nanna E-Khata, Nanna Hakku’ (My E-Khata, My Right) campaign, bringing essential civic services directly to local neighborhoods. Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh conducted an unannounced, on-site inspection of the active camp hosted at the Assistant Revenue Officer’s office in J.P. Nagar. During his visit, the commissioner closely monitored the digital processing of manual document conversions, title mutations, and property corrections. To spare residents from enduring repeated office visits and prolonged administrative delays, Ramesh instructed field officers to utilize on-site scanning equipment, verify submitted paperwork instantly, and expedite official approvals. The single-day event yielded a massive public turnout, with 305 property owners visiting the various zonal desks. Across all participating categories, municipal offices logged a combined total of 254 new submissions. Administrative records indicate that staff successfully cleared 93 total cases including ongoing backlogs leaving 184 files currently undergoing final verification. A detailed breakdown of the day's administrative output highlights active citizen engagement across multiple service domains. For digital E-Khata conversions, authorities processed 26 applications. In the property transfer and mutation sector, 21 cases were officially resolved. Furthermore, staff cleared 4 applications for B-Khata to A-Khata regularization and resolved 42 miscellaneous record corrections, while fresh property registrations remain under careful regulatory review. The decentralized drive was executed simultaneously across twelve strategic sub-divisional centers spanning the Jayanagar and Bommanahalli administrative zones. Neighborhood hubs included Anjanapura, Yelachenahalli, Uttarahalli, Begur, J.P. Nagar, Padmanabhanagar, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli, Koramangala, B.T.M. Layout, Arekere, and H.S.R. Layout. Field officers addressed individual grievances face-to-face, guiding property owners through document requirements, verification protocols, and pending status updates. Commissioner Ramesh reiterated that the overarching mission of the ‘Nanna E-Khata, Nanna Hakku’ program is to deliver complete administrative transparency, enforce strict completion deadlines, and resolve long-standing property disputes directly on the ground, ensuring seamless civic support for every urban resident.