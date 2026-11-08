S.E. Sudheendra inaugurates Ponnonam-26 in Bengaluru

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Fostering inter-state cultural harmony and community engagement, the Bengaluru South West Kerala Samajam recently hosted its vibrant ‘Ponnonam–26’ celebrations at the DSA Bhavan in Kengeri Satellite Town. The festive gathering drew numerous members of the Malayali diaspora alongside prominent political figures and administrative officials to celebrate cultural heritage during the festive season. Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board Chairman and KPCC Vice President S.E. Sudheendra attended the inauguration as a chief guest alongside Dr. Vaishnavi Sudheendra, KAS, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister. Sudheendra extended warm festive greetings to the Keralite community, marking both the auspicious celebrations of Deepavali and the ongoing spirit of Kannada Rajyotsava. He praised state leadership for maintaining robust cooperative ties with neighbouring states while advancing inclusive regional development. Highlighting academic excellence, Sudheendra presented special achievement awards to standout students from the diaspora. Gea Mathew was honoured for earning top scores in the SSLC examinations, while Adhya V.T. was recognized for academic brilliance in the recent PUC examinations. Addressing the audience, Dr. Vaishnavi Sudheendra underscored the growing administrative collaboration between Karnataka and Kerala. She noted that a high-level delegation led by Kerala leader Ramesh Chennithala recently visited Bengaluru to study the Karnataka Model of the Chief Minister’s Grievance Redressal Mechanism and related governance initiatives. Emphasizing cultural inclusivity, she recalled that the state government previously awarded substantial cash incentives to Asian Games Kalaripayattu medalists, reaffirming Karnataka's commitment to supporting diverse regional traditions and arts. The event featured addresses by Kerala Samajam South West Vice President Pradeep, Secretary Satish Thotasseri, and Treasurer Sivadasan. Renowned playwright and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Karivellur Murali graced the occasion as a special guest of honour, joined by local leaders Yogesh B. and Rakesh, as community members celebrated shared cultural bonds.