IAF makes history with il-76md landing in Ladakh

LEH Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday congratulated the Indian Air Force (IAF) after its heavy-lift IL-76MD aircraft successfully landed at the newly developed Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh. He described the achievement as a major step towards strengthening India's military preparedness and ability to move troops and equipment to high-altitude border areas. In a post on X, Saxena said the aircraft had landed at an altitude of around 13,700 feet, setting a world record for the highest-altitude landing by an IL-76 aircraft. He praised the air force personnel for their exceptional skills, precision and professionalism in completing the challenging operation. The successful landing took place on Saturday at Nyoma airfield, located approximately 25 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The difficult terrain and thin air at such heights make aircraft operations challenging. The IAF also described the achievement as a major milestone in aviation history, highlighting the aircraft's capabilities and the crew's performance. Saxena credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for strengthening border infrastructure and improving India's defence capabilities. He said the achievement reflected the government's continued focus on national security and military readiness in strategically important regions. The IL-76MD, popularly known as 'Gajraj', is a Russian-origin, four-engine military transport aircraft inducted into the IAF on June 16, 1985. It carries troops, vehicles, tanks and heavy equipment over long distances. The aircraft has also supported military operations and disaster relief missions, making it an important part of India's strategic transport fleet, particularly in difficult border regions.