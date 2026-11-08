"A Fox Cannot Become a Tiger": Revanth Reddy takes dig at KTR

VIKARABAD Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, questioning his leadership and political approach. Addressing a gathering in Vikarabad, Reddy said imitating another leader would not help KTR earn public trust. He compared the BRS leader to a fox attempting to appear like a tiger, suggesting that political image alone could not establish leadership. “Just as a fox cannot become a tiger by trying to mimic its stripes, you cannot become a tiger by imitating one,” Reddy said. He also referred to KTR's beard, remarking that growing one would not make him resemble the Telangana Chief Minister. Reddy added that it had taken him 50 years to grow a beard and questioned how long KTR might take to gain political wisdom. The Chief Minister further said that the people of Telangana would not trust a leader unless there was a genuine change in mindset. His remarks come amid increasing political exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS over governance, leadership and development issues in the state. Meanwhile, Reddy highlighted the proposed Rural Agri-Region Economy (RARE) Industrial Hub in Kodangal, stating that the project would generate large-scale employment opportunities for people in the region. He said the development initiative would strengthen the local economy and encourage industrial activity. The Chief Minister also announced that the radial road connecting Shamshabad and Kodangal would be completed by December 2027. He noted that areas located near airports had considerable potential for industrial growth. According to the state government, improved road connectivity and the proposed industrial hub would support investment and create employment opportunities in the region.