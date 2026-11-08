MLA seeks ₹21 crore grant for new Bagadal bridge

CH NEWS, BIDAR MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale has urged the state government to sanction ₹21 crore for the construction of a new bridge near Bagadal village in the Bidar South Assembly constituency, citing safety concerns over the dilapidated condition of the existing bridge. The MLA recently visited the old bridge situated across the backwaters of the Karanja River on the Bidar–Chincholi road and inspected its condition. He also discussed the difficulties faced by residents and commuters who depend on the bridge for daily transportation. The bridge serves as an important link for several surrounding villages. Residents, farmers, school and college students and motorists use this route regularly. Sugarcane farmers also depend on it to transport their produce to sugar factories. However, the deteriorating condition of the bridge has raised concerns about public safety and the movement of heavy vehicles. MLA Seeks Permanent Solution Dr. Beldale had reportedly inspected the bridge around three months ago and instructed officials to undertake immediate safety measures and arrange an alternative route for vehicles. He said temporary repairs would not provide a permanent solution and stressed the need to construct a new bridge. Accordingly, a proposal seeking ₹21 crore has been submitted to the state government. He urged the government to grant administrative approval and release the required funds. Alternative Route For Heavy Vehicles Considering the condition of the existing bridge, the Deputy Commissioner has directed officials to arrange an alternative route for heavy vehicles. Vehicles have been advised to travel from Mannaekhelli Cross through Bangur Cross and Manalli village. Vehicles coming from Bidar city can use the Manalli road near Morarji Desai School. The MLA appealed to motorists to follow the alternative routes and cooperate with the district administration. He said improving rural connectivity, protecting farmers' interests and ensuring public safety were among his priorities. He assured residents that he would continue to pursue the matter until the required funds were sanctioned. BJP Bidar South Mandal president Gurunath M. Rajagiri, Revanappa Mailar, Somnath Poshetti, Shashikant Kalaveti, Shivakumar Goudappanur, Annappa Rajagiri, Prabhurao Halburgi, Hannan Ghazi, Kanteppa Mailar, Ashok Jamadar, Iqbal Ghazi, Subhash Mattige and Yadul were present.