DC directs officials to prevent water wastage

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharief has directed officials to take stringent precautionary measures to prevent wastage and unauthorised withdrawal of water stored at the bridge-cum-barrage in Saradagi B village of Kalaburagi district. During an inspection of the barrage, the Deputy Commissioner instructed officials from the Minor Irrigation Department, Kalaburagi City Corporation and the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) to ensure proper conservation and effective utilisation of the available water. Expressing concern over the limited availability of water, he stressed the need to protect the stored reserves and ensure that they are utilised judiciously. He specifically directed officials to reserve the water exclusively for drinking purposes and strictly prohibit its use for other activities. The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that preventing unnecessary consumption and unauthorised withdrawal was essential to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to the public. He asked the concerned departments to coordinate and monitor the situation regularly to avoid any wastage. As part of the preventive measures, Ikram Sharief instructed JESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer Poojari to disconnect the electricity supply to pump sets drawing water from the barrage. The move is aimed at preventing unauthorised pumping and ensuring that the limited water resources are not diverted for purposes other than drinking water requirements. He also directed the officials concerned to remain vigilant and take appropriate action to safeguard the available water reserves. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanoor, Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Shravan Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Ritika Verma, Tahsildar K. Anandashil and officials from various departments accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection. The inspection assumes significance in view of the need for responsible water management and conservation, particularly when drinking water resources are limited. The administration has stressed that protecting the available reserves is a shared priority to ensure public welfare.