Tahsildar urges public to utilise Prajaseva grievance meetings

CH NEWS, Bidar Tahsildar Manjunath Panchal has urged the public to make effective use of Prajaseva public grievance redressal meetings organised to address people's problems at their doorsteps. Speaking at a Prajaseva programme held at the Itaga Gram Panchayat premises in Chitguppa taluk on Saturday, he said the initiative was aimed at bringing government services closer to the people by enabling officials from various departments to visit villages, receive applications directly from citizens and resolve their grievances without unnecessary delays. He explained that the programme provided an opportunity for villagers to interact with officials, explain their difficulties and seek solutions to issues relating to different government departments. During the programme, a total of 45 applications were received from the public. The applications pertained to various departments, including Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Excise, and Women and Child Development. The Tahsildar said necessary instructions had been issued to the officials concerned to examine the applications and dispose of them at the earliest. He stressed the need for timely action to ensure that applicants received appropriate relief without having to make repeated visits to government offices. He also called upon the public to actively participate in such grievance redressal meetings and utilise the opportunity to bring their problems directly to the notice of the authorities. Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Lingaraj Patil, Block Education Officer Venkatesh Gudal, Child Development Project Officer Shivaprakash Hiremath, Tribal Welfare Officer Shrishail, Taluk Health Officer Shivakumar Siddeshwar, Food Inspector Namrata and Forest Officer Veeraiah Swamy were present. Itaga Village Administrative Officer Vittal Sedamkar, PDO Ashwini, Janardhan Reddy, Revenue Inspector Umesh and Village Accountants Vittal, Pundalik, Radha and Radhika, along with officials and staff from various departments, also attended the programme.