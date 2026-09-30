Strict action warned for corruption and duty lapses

CH NEWS, KARWAR Karnataka Lokayukta Deputy Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phanindra warned that strict action would be taken if corruption, dereliction of duty or unnecessary delays were found in the daily work of public servants. He was speaking at a district-level Lokayukta meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Karwar. The meeting was organized to hear complaints and cases pending investigation or trial before the Lokayukta in matters falling under the purview of the Deputy Commissioner. Justice Phanindra said public servants should perform their duties honestly, admit mistakes, introspect and contribute to society through public service. He said the objective was to provide justice at people’s doorsteps and prevent them from having to travel to Bengaluru to get their complaints and cases addressed. He said government employees have a major responsibility to protect the rights, property, health and social life of the public. Employees should understand this responsibility and use the opportunity to provide honest public service. He said the Constitution provides equal opportunities for all and that public servants have a responsibility to ensure that government schemes reach everyone equally. Justice Phanindra instructed employees to treat people visiting government offices courteously, listen patiently to their concerns and provide appropriate remedies or legal recourse within the prescribed time. He said complaints and grievances should be verified and addressed promptly at the concerned locations. A legal inquiry was also conducted in the presence of complainants and the opposite parties in cases pending before the Lokayukta. Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Divyasree C.M., Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmipriya, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dileesh Shashi, Additional SP Krishnamurthy, Lokayukta SP Dinesh Kumar, Private Secretary Kiran Patil, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sajid Mulla, officials, staff and complainants from different taluks were present.

Upa-Lokayukta inspects Karwar dumping yard, flyover area Upa-Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra inspected the City Municipal Council’s dumping yard at Shirwad and the area beneath the highway flyover, expressing displeasure over poor waste management and unauthorized activities. He directed officials to scientifically inspect the dumping yard and submit a comprehensive report. A high-level committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will examine environmental and public health concerns. He also ordered action against unauthorized parking and commercial activities beneath the flyover, including installation of gates and development of the space as a garden. Justice Phaneendra later inspected the Konenala area and sewage treatment plant.