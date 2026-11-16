MYSURU: Excessive ethanol blending in petrol is causing problems not only for motorists and the general public but also for petrol pump operators. The practice amounts to betraying public trust, and the State Government has taken the issue seriously and will submit a report to the Centre today (Tuesday), said Food, Consumer Affairs and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad.

Reacting to the issue of ethanol blending at petroleum terminals in Mysuru on Monday, the Minister said that petrol supplied through six petroleum terminals across Karnataka was being blended with ethanol in excess of the prescribed proportion.

He clarified that petrol pump owners were not responsible for the problem, as ethanol blending could not be carried out at retail fuel outlets. The issue originated at the petroleum terminals, where petrol was allegedly being mixed with ethanol beyond the stipulated limits.

An official report, incorporating technical assessments and laboratory findings, would be submitted to the Central Government today. The Centre must take immediate action based on the technical and laboratory reports. If the Centre failed to act, the State Government would initiate stringent measures within its jurisdiction.

Rejecting attempts to link the issue with the recent hike in milk and bus fares, Arshad said it was inappropriate to connect the two matters. All relevant reports on ethanol blending had been obtained a month before the fare revisions. The issue was made public only after the authenticity of the reports had been verified, he clarified.

Raids on APMCs; 60 cases booked

For the first time since assuming charge as Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Rizwan Arshad said that officials of the department had conducted inspections and raids across all Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) markets in Karnataka.

As part of the drive, the Minister visited the APMC market at Bandipalya in Mysuru and personally inspected the weighing and measuring instruments used by traders in their shops.

Going around the market, he checked the accuracy of weighing machines and instructed officials concerned to ensure that farmers and consumers were not cheated through inaccurate measurements or short delivery of goods.

In Mysuru, an official team inspected 180 shops in a single day, registered 60 cases and imposed fines totalling Rs. 2.41 lakh. The violations included the use of faulty or non-standard weighing machines, supplying goods in quantities lower than those specified, discrepancies in the net weight printed on rice packets and failure to comply with mandatory declaration requirements for packaged commodities.

The Minister directed officials to intensify inspections and ensure strict compliance with weighing, measurement and packaged commodity regulations to protect the interests of farmers and consumers.