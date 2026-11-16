MYSURU: The ‘National Children’s Theatre Festival-2026’, organized with the noble objective of expanding the latent talent, creativity, and thinking ability in children, was launched in a unique and meaningful manner on Sunday.

This theatre festival has been organized under the joint auspices of the Indian Institute of Educational Theatre (IIET) and the Jagannath Centre for Arts and Culture (JCAC). During the inaugural ceremony held at the IIET auditorium on the Hardwicke School campus in the city, a young boy named Siyan caught everyone’s attention by inaugurating the festival through a playful whistle to the dignitaries on stage with a clap plate. A special feature of this festival is the staging of plays for children by adult troupes, with performances scheduled to take place across various venues in the city from November 16 to 22.

Speaking after inaugurating the festival, renowned Pandavani artist from Kolkata, Seema Ghosh, eloquently explained the significance of theatre. “Theatre provides an excellent platform for children to further expand their talent, thoughts, and artistic expression. It helps them bring out their inner creativity,” she opined.

Continuing her address, she stated, “A play can be performed in any language. Even if the audience does not understand that language, they can easily grasp the core intent and essence of the play through the expressions and gestures of the artists. Theatre has no language barriers.”

JCAC representative and retired Rangayana playwright S. Ramanath, who was present at the event, emphasized the necessity of theatre activities in the education system. “Holistic development of children is possible when theatre activities are integrated with education. However, awareness about this is still low in our society. Theatre possesses the wonderful power to develop children’s personalities. Therefore, theatre activities in schools and colleges should not be merely occasional, but a continuous process,” he said. Furthermore, he advised, “Although numerous theatre festivals take place throughout the year in the cultural city of Mysuru, the number of plays dedicated to children is very low. In this regard, such festivals are indispensable. Primarily, parents must cultivate the habit of watching children’s plays first.”

Delivering the introductory remarks, IIET Director Chaluvaraju explained the background and objectives of the festival. “Theatre plays a vital role in instilling social responsibility and fostering creativity among children. With this aspiration, this National Children’s Theatre Festival has been continuously organized since 2023. This year’s festival has been expanded further; arrangements have been made to stage plays not only at the IIET and JCAC auditoriums, but also across various schools in the city. Experienced theatre troupes from different parts of the country, including Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, and Bengaluru, will arrive in Mysuru to present special performances for children,” he informed.

Following the inaugural ceremony, a meaningful interaction was held regarding the book ‘Pandavani: Kathe Heluva Kale’ (Pandavani: The Art of Storytelling), centered on artist Seema Ghosh. Later, Seema Ghosh captivated the audience with her splendid Pandavani performance. Mysuru IIET Office Education Coordinator Y.N. Rajesh, senior theatre director Prasanna, Hardwicke PU College Principal Sundaresh Devapriyam, along with several dignitaries, theatre enthusiasts, and students, were present on the occasion.