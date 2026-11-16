MYSURU: Panic continues to grip residents of Marase and Makanahundi villages in Varuna Assembly constituency of Mysuru taluk following the movement of big cats in the surrounding areas.

A leopard that had been trapped in a cage set up by the Forest Department escaped after the cage lock reportedly opened, leaving villagers worried about the presence of three to four more leopards or tigers in the area.

A leopard inside a cage in farmland

Following reports in the media about the movement of a large tiger-like animal around Marase and Makanahundi, Forest Department officials had placed a cage in the agricultural land belonging to Siddegowda, near Marase village. Last week, a leopard, instead of a tiger, was trapped in the cage, bringing some relief to the frightened villagers. However, residents maintained that three to four more big cats were still roaming in the area.

Their movement had reportedly been captured on mobile phone cameras near the main road connecting Marase and Makanahundi and close to the government school in Marase village.

In an incident on Sunday morning, another leopard entered the cage, which had been baited with a calf, in Siddegowda’s coconut plantation. However, the large-sized leopard repeatedly jumped and thrashed about inside the cage, causing its locking mechanism to open. When Forest Department personnel approached the cage to secure it, the leopard reportedly jumped past them and escaped.

The incident has further heightened fear among residents of Marase and Makanahundi and neighbouring villages, including Mandakalli, Gudumadanahalli and Koodanahalli, as well as areas surrounding the airport. Although one leopard had been trapped earlier, the escape of another has renewed concerns about the safety of villagers and the public.

Former Gram Panchayat member Siddanayaka, along with village youth and residents, has appealed to Forest Department officials to intensify their efforts to capture the escaped leopard and other wild animals roaming in the area.

They urged the department to take immediate measures to ensure that villagers can move around fearlessly and visit their agricultural fields without apprehension.