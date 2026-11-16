India secures three Olympic quotas at Doha championships

NEW DELHI: India has achieved its strongest opening performance in Olympic shooting qualification in at least five Olympic cycles, securing three quota places for the Los Angeles 2028 Games at the ISSF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The three quotas came through podium finishes across all shooting disciplines. Jaypal Malviya won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol, Niraj Kumar claimed bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions, and Vivaan Kapoor secured silver in the men’s trap event. This marks the first time since the London 2012 cycle that India has earned three quotas at the first qualification event.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo described the achievement as a major boost for the team. He said, “Starting an Olympic cycle with three quotas right at the first World Championship is a huge boost for everyone involved.” He also noted that success across rifle, pistol and shotgun would help coaches plan preparations for Los Angeles.

NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh praised the shooters for maintaining composure under pressure. He said winning a World Championship quota was difficult because the world’s leading shooters compete at the event. He credited the athletes, coaches and high-performance team for their preparation.

India’s performance in Doha also surpassed its opening qualification results from previous cycles. The country had secured two quotas before London 2012, one before Rio 2016 and two each before Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

India finished second in the overall medal standings with 13 medals, including two gold, seven silver and four bronze, making the championship a strong start to its LA28 campaign.