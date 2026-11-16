Auqib Nabi shines, claims impact player series honour

Auqib Nabi received the Impact Player of the Series award after India’s 3-1 ODI triumph over New Zealand, finishing with five wickets and earning praise for his disciplined performances.

NEW DELHI: India fast bowler Auqib Nabi was named the winner of the Impact Player of the Series award following India’s 3-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand at Bay Oval. The right-arm pacer received the medal from Indian team physiotherapist Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj during a presentation ceremony inside the dressing room.

Thulasi presented the award and praised Nabi for his dedication, commitment and meticulous preparation. Speaking in a video shared on the BCCI website on Monday, the physiotherapist highlighted the bowler’s quiet personality and ability to deliver on the field.

“Congrats everyone. It was an exciting match and what an amazing series we have witnessed. I am very sure it is very difficult for whoever has made this decision because each and everyone in the team has outperformed in various aspects of this game,” Thulasi said.

Praising Nabi’s work ethic, Thulasi added, “He is a hardworking, committed, very meticulous in his preparations. He speaks very less. He makes sure his ball speaks in the field. So, it is none other than Auqib.”

Nabi finished the series with five wickets from 31 overs at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 5.16. His best bowling figures were 2-31 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Expressing gratitude after receiving the medal, Nabi said, “Thank you for this. I am very grateful for this. I am very happy that we have won the series and I have made a contribution in it. Thank you.”

The pacer will remain in New Zealand alongside Arshdeep Singh to assist India’s preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series, beginning November 19 in Wellington.