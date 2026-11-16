Haas confirm Rafael Camara for Las Vegas GP

NEW DELHI: Haas have confirmed that Brazilian youngster Rafael Camara will return to the Formula One grid for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, following his impressive debut at his home race in Sao Paulo. Camara will partner Ollie Bearman for the race weekend, while reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will take part in the opening practice session in place of Bearman.

The announcement marks Camara’s second race appearance for Haas after making his Formula One debut at the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. The youngster started 11th on the grid and successfully brought the car home despite challenging weather conditions.

Haas had earlier confirmed that Esteban Ocon would not race for the team again during the 2026 season following a reported disagreement with team principal Ayao Komatsu. Ocon was also dropped from the team’s 2027 line-up, with Camara named as his replacement.

The situation developed during the Mexico Grand Prix in early November, when Ocon was dropped following his reported disagreement with Komatsu. Hirakawa made his debut during that weekend and secured a notable 10th-place finish.

Speaking ahead of his return, Camara expressed excitement about racing in Las Vegas and continuing his development after the experience in Brazil.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car in Las Vegas,” Camara said. “Brazil was a good learning experience, and now the focus is on building on that, improving step by step and making the most of every session.”

Hirakawa will make his fourth FP1 appearance during the weekend. The Japanese driver recently won the 2026 World Endurance Championship with Toyota Racing.

Haas team principal Komatsu said the team were looking forward to beginning the final triple-header of the season at the famous Las Vegas street circuit. He also praised Camara’s debut, saying the Brazilian had demonstrated why the team signed him for 2027.