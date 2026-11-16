Parveer Singh appointed India’s chief athletics coach

NEW DELHI: Experienced throwing coach Parveer Singh has been appointed the Chief National Coach of Indian athletics, while sprint coach Raj Mohan will take charge of the country’s junior development programme, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced on Monday.

Parveer, a Dronacharya Award recipient, succeeds Radhakrishnan Nair, who served as the chief national coach for six years between 2020 and 2026. With more than three decades of coaching experience at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Parveer brings extensive expertise to the role. He had been serving as deputy chief coach since 2021.

He is widely recognised for developing some of India’s leading throwing athletes, including Seema Punia, Krishna Punia, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Annu Rani. He also worked at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, a major training centre for elite throwers that has also trained Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra.

“It is a privilege to head Indian track and field,” Parveer said.

He added that strengthening the event group coaching system would be a priority to ensure athletes receive the support required to achieve peak performance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He also identified the 2027 World Athletics Championships as an important opportunity to assess the national team’s progress.

Meanwhile, Raj Mohan, who has overseen India’s national 400m team since 2017, will lead the junior development programme. Currently based at the National Centre of Excellence in Trivandrum, Kerala, he previously worked as an assistant coach under Jason Dawson.

Raj Mohan was also associated with the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team during its historic performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

“The main priority will be to further strengthen the grassroots development programme to ensure a good number of junior athletes graduate to the senior level in the future,” Raj Mohan said.