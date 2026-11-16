MYSURU: Karnataka State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Chairman Dr. L. Murthy visited the University of Mysore and held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and the Commission’s Secretary to review issues faced by students and teaching staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Murthy said a special committee would be constituted under the leadership of the University of Mysore authorities and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Panchayat. The committee would meet once every three months and submit reports on students’ problems to the Vice-Chancellor and the Commission. The meeting discussed several issues, including inadequate infrastructure, maintenance of hostels, delays in releasing fellowship grants to Ph.D. scholars, distribution of laptops and skill development training programmes.

Murthy said the shortage of basic amenities and inadequate hostel accommodation for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students at the university were serious concerns. During the academic year 2026‑27, 1,888 SC students, 497 ST students and 812 students belonging to the general category were availing themselves of hostel facilities. Another major concern was the large number of vacant teaching posts and the failure to recruit faculty members to the required extent, he said.

The Commission has so far registered 4,850 cases following visits to around 20 districts across the State. Cases relating to land disputes, atrocities and issues concerning students in government service are being taken up through court proceedings every Thursday and Friday, he said.

Dr. Murthy pointed out that the lack of infrastructure and delays in recruiting teaching and non-teaching staff were adversely affecting students’ education and overall development. Recruitment to backlog vacancies and appointments required under government orders were being delayed. This had resulted in increased dependence on outsourced staff, which, he said, was reducing accountability.

He also said that the full amount of funds meant for the development of SCs and STs was not being released by the government. In particular, approximately Rs. 5.27 crore under the EBL component was yet to be released in full.

Scholarships

Regarding scholarships, he said the scholarship amount was being directly credited to students’ bank accounts, but this arrangement was creating difficulties for them in paying examination and admission fees on time. Although the fee structure was the same as that applicable to general-category students, SC/ST students were facing difficulties as they had to depend on scholarship funds to meet these expenses.

He expressed serious concern over reports of caste discrimination and atrocities in women’s hostels and various other parts of the university. At the Manasagangothri campus, 10 to 12 students were reportedly sharing a single hostel room, resulting in inadequate living conditions and a shortage of basic amenities. Instead of merely repairing old buildings, the university required approximately Rs. 100 crore to construct new hostel buildings. A proposal in this regard would be submitted to the State Government, he said.

Describing the delay in disbursal of scholarships to SC/ST students as a serious issue, Dr. Murthy said he would write to the Minister for Social Welfare seeking immediate action to ensure the timely release of funds. A detailed discussion had been held with the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and students on all these issues. The Commission would submit a comprehensive report to the government and recommend appropriate action.

Commission Secretary Dr. H.S. Shivaramu, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar Prof. S.J. Manjunath, Social Welfare Department Joint Director H.S. Bindya, research scholars, students, university officials and others were present at the meeting.