MYSURU: Once celebrated for its well-maintained gardens, tree-lined avenues and beautiful public spaces, Mysuru is now looking towards corporate houses and private organisations to help preserve and maintain its public parks.

Grappling with financial constraints and struggling to meet its growing civic responsibilities, the Mysore City Corporation (MCC) has turned to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to give a fresh lease of life to the city’s neglected green spaces.

For representation: broken play equipment in a park

Under the slogan ‘Our Mysore – Our Contribution’, the corporation has launched an appeal inviting companies, institutions and other organisations to join hands in developing, beautifying and maintaining public parks across the city. The initiative, though laudable in its intent, also brings into focus a persistent civic concern: the corporation’s inability to adequately maintain several public parks with its own financial and administrative resources. Parks that should serve as green lungs, recreational spaces and neighbourhood gathering points have, in many areas, been struggling for want of regular maintenance, adequate facilities and proper upkeep.

With mounting financial commitments and limited resources, maintaining hundreds of parks has become an uphill task for the civic body. Instead of relying entirely on municipal funds, the corporation is now hoping that corporate organisations will step in and share the responsibility of protecting the city’s green heritage.

Adopt parks

Through the CSR partnership programme, organisations can adopt selected parks and undertake their comprehensive maintenance and beautification. The corporation has identified several areas where corporate participation can make a visible difference.

These include planting native tree species, flowering plants and developing green lawns to improve the city’s ecological balance. Organisations can also take up complete park adoption, ensuring regular maintenance, landscaping and beautification. The programme also encourages the installation of drip irrigation systems and rainwater harvesting units to promote water conservation. Eco-friendly benches, walking tracks and children’s play equipment can be provided to make parks more accessible and attractive to residents. Solar-powered lighting systems are another important component, aimed at improving illumination while promoting sustainable energy use.

As an incentive for participation, organisations contributing towards park development will be permitted to display their nameplates at the entrances of the parks they support.

The MCC believes the partnership will provide companies with an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to environmental protection and social responsibility while contributing directly to the development of Mysuru. However, the success of the initiative will depend on transparent implementation, proper monitoring and sustained maintenance. Corporate adoption should supplement, rather than completely replace, the corporation’s fundamental responsibility to maintain public infrastructure and protect public spaces.

The initiative raises a larger question about urban governance. A city aspiring to retain its cultural identity, cleanliness and green character cannot afford to allow its public parks to deteriorate because of financial difficulties. While corporate participation can certainly bring additional resources, expertise and innovative solutions, the corporation must also ensure that adopted parks remain accessible to the public and that maintenance standards are consistently monitored.

Inviting citizens and organisations to contribute is a welcome step. But the real challenge before the corporation is to ensure that Mysuru’s parks do not remain dependent on private generosity for their survival.

The MCC Commissioner has appealed to organisations to join the initiative and become partners in building a cleaner and greener Mysuru. For details, interested organisations can contact the Horticulture Department of the Mysore City Corporation at 9480391234. A greener Mysuru needs collective commitment. But keeping its parks alive remains a civic responsibility that cannot be outsourced.