State facing financial emergency, alleges Vijayendra

BENGALURU Political friction across Karnataka has escalated dramatically as opposition leaders launched a blistering critique against the ruling administration over widespread economic hardship and sweeping price hikes. Addressing supporters from his residence, Bharatiya Janata Party State President B.Y. Vijayendra condemned the government's fiscal policies, arguing that ordinary citizens face an unbearable financial squeeze that has made celebrating the festive season nearly impossible for working-class families. According to state party leadership, persistent financial mismanagement has triggered massive tariff spikes across essential public utilities and consumer goods. Key metrics highlighted during the briefing revealed that public transport bus fares have surged by an alarming 45 percent. At the same time, daily dairy essentials have experienced steep retail jumps, with milk rising by eight rupees, curd by 14 rupees, and premium ghee climbing by 180 rupees per unit. Vijayendra directly attributed these inflationary pressures to unpaid operational dues and lagging state subsidies linked to public transit welfare initiatives. He noted that these fiscal shortfalls have left state transport corporations struggling to procure basic diesel reserves to maintain normal fleet operations. The opposition's critique extended beyond transit and dairy into educational administration, where leadership strongly condemned recent proposals to hand public schools over for corporate adoption using corporate social responsibility frameworks. Vijayendra argued that shifting core educational duties to private entities signals a deepening financial emergency within the state treasury. In response to these compounding pressures, the opposition announced plans for a massive, full-day demonstration at Freedom Park. The upcoming agitation aims to pressure state authorities into rolling back sweeping price hikes, reversing controversial utility increases, and restoring fiscal accountability. Coordinated district-level protests will follow as the political showdown intensifies across the region.