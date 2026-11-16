BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India has officially announced a comprehensive Special Summary Revision of existing voter rolls, setting January 1, 2027, as the primary qualifying date. This extensive administrative exercise aims to ensure that eligible citizens, first-time voters, and young electors have full opportunities to register themselves, while also accepting advance applications for subsequent quarterly qualifying dates throughout the year.

Authorities outlined a strict timeline designed to streamline local booth management and verify voter registry accuracy. The preparatory phase mandates the complete rationalization and rearrangement of polling stations by November 23, followed by the official publication of integrated draft electoral rolls on December 1. Citizens will have the entire month of December to file formal claims, corrections, and objections before authorities evaluate and clear all pending paperwork by January 14, leading directly to the final publication of updated rolls on January 20.

To maintain transparency and prevent errors, electoral registration officers are directed to keep families grouped together within identical polling sections and verify that standard residential address criteria are properly maintained. Furthermore, special provisions and optional markers are integrated into registration forms to accommodate persons with disabilities, ensuring accessible support facilities at polling booths during election days.

District administrations and chief electoral officers are instructed to provide adequate manpower and resources while strictly monitoring field verifications. The guidelines emphasize that no official connected with the revision process may be transferred without prior approval once draft rolls are made public. Additionally, robust supervisory checks and random field verifications by senior observers are instituted to prevent wrongful deletions and safeguard voter enfranchisement.

Political parties will receive weekly updated lists of claims and objections to maintain active collaboration throughout the revision window. Eligible individuals can submit applications conveniently through online voter portals or mobile applications, using Aadhaar-enabled electronic signatures. Officials remain confident that these proactive measures will strengthen grassroots democratic participation across the region.