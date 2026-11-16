BENGALURU: Local law enforcement authorities have successfully solved a brutal daylight homicide case in the northern suburbs of the city, arresting five suspects linked to a premeditated contract killing. The investigation uncovered that a financial dispute between business associates led to a deadly plot orchestrated by the victim’s former partner.

The targeted victim, 35‑year-old real estate entrepreneur Charan, was ambushed and killed on the morning of November 13 as he arrived at his office in Yelahanka New Town. According to police reports, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and attacked him with lethal, sharp-edged weapons in front of his wife, who witnessed the entire horrific incident. Charan sustained critical injuries and succumbed to them shortly afterward, prompting the Yelahanka New Town Police Station to register an immediate murder case and launch an intensive manhunt.

Police inquiries revealed that the conspiracy was masterminded by Kiran, who shared a real estate business partnership with the deceased. Tensions reportedly mounted between the two partners over financial disagreements, with Kiran alleging that Charan had defrauded him of crores of rupees before withdrawing from their shared venture. Harboring a deep grudge over the fallout, Kiran allegedly decided to eliminate his former associate.

A ₹30 lakh contract

Investigators established that Kiran offered a contract fee (supari) of ₹30 lakh to an individual named Rudresh to execute the murder. Rudresh subsequently collaborated with Lokesh, bringing in Akash and others to help plan and monitor the victim’s daily movements. The gang coordinated closely to track Charan’s schedule, ultimately striking on the morning of November 13 before fleeing the scene.

Following extensive technical tracking and interrogation, police apprehended five individuals connected to the conspiracy and execution of the crime. Authorities are continuing their deeper probe into the network of intermediaries and associates involved in the payoff.