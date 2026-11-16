BENGALURU: ARC Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru recently led an important health drive to raise awareness about cervical cancer, matching the global mission to wipe out the disease.

Medical experts note that cervical cancer is largely preventable and treatable if caught early. Yet, many women still miss out due to a lack of awareness, social hesitation, and delayed checkups. To fight this, the local hospital is stepping up to make reliable health details much easier for everyday people to understand and access.

The World Health Organization has set a major target for 2030. The plan is to have 90 per cent of girls fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15, 70 per cent of women screened by age 35 and 45, and 90 per cent receiving proper care if diagnosed.

Do not wait for symptoms

Dr. Samskruthi P. Murthy, Medical Director at the hospital, points out that women should never wait for physical symptoms to show up before seeing a doctor. She stresses that regular checkups and open talks about health are vital for stopping the disease early.

Meanwhile, Dr. Srihari R. Shapur, Managing Director, explains that beating this illness takes teamwork. Hospitals alone cannot do it; families, local communities, and leaders must all pitch in. The goal is to ensure no woman loses her chance at prevention simply because she lacks information or proper medical access.

Moving forward, the hospital plans to keep pushing for better healthcare habits all year round rather than just on special observance days. Through community outreach and expert medical guidance, the team hopes to help build a healthier future for everyone. Prevention remains a shared duty for families and society as a whole.