BENGALURU: In a significant legal ruling, the High Court has explicitly clarified that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office lacks the legal authority to determine whether an individual holds citizenship status or qualifies as a foreign national.

Presiding over a single-judge bench, Justice C.M. Poonacha emphasized that determining nationality legally falls exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Foreigners Tribunal rather than administrative registration officers. The court firmly established that no deportation order can legally be executed against any individual until a formal, comprehensive inquiry into their citizenship status is fully concluded.

The judicial intervention arrived through a petition filed on behalf of Abdul Rahim, who was detained at a Bengaluru rehabilitation facility on suspicion of illegal immigration, alongside his relative Zahidul Islam. Legal representatives for the petitioner argued that fundamental protections under Article 21 of the Constitution extend to foreign nationals as well, making it entirely improper to summarily label someone a foreigner without proper document verification or a fair chance to be heard.

Court records highlight that the petitioner was initially arrested by local law enforcement during a city-wide operation and subsequently transferred to regional registration authorities. Although the detainee presented several identity documents such as a passport, voter credentials, and other statutory certifications, registration officials restricted his movement and prepared for immediate removal.

Meanwhile, government counsel strongly opposed the petition, presenting arguments that the individual originated from abroad and possessed a previous conviction under federal foreigners legislation. The state further maintained that key documents, including an early birth certificate, were fabricated using hospital timelines that predated the actual institution’s establishment date.

Disposing of the legal challenge, the bench directed competent authorities to grant the petitioners a proper opportunity to substantiate their claims through due process. The court ordered that no expulsion proceedings may move forward until the tribunal reaches a final, lawful determination.