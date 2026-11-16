BENGALURU: In a stunning political admission, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has publicly claimed that telephone interception is widespread across the country, alleging that mobile devices belonging to citizens and top government leaders alike are routinely monitored by authorities.

The startling remarks came as a direct reaction to recent public statements made by national opposition figures who accused the central administration of deploying intrusive surveillance technology against political rivals. Expanding on these allegations, Kharge asserted that the secretive network of electronic surveillance reaches deep into the highest ranks of state governance, claiming that even the executive leader of the regional administration and his own official ministerial device are subjected to active tapping operations.

Directing sharp criticism toward federal leaders, Kharge questioned the acquisition and deployment of advanced spyware tools, characterizing these intrusive tactics as a deliberate effort to stifle political dissent and silence opposition voices. He argued that the ruling establishment relies heavily on intimidation and covert monitoring rather than genuine policy achievements to manage public discontent regarding pressing national issues, including economic stagnation, unemployment, and strained international relations.

Political analysts note that these explosive claims are likely to spark intense debates across state and national legislative assemblies regarding digital privacy rights, the legality of state-backed surveillance, and the protections afforded to elected officials and ordinary citizens. Opposition leaders are already demanding a comprehensive, independent inquiry into how surveillance software is procured and utilized by security agencies, warning that unchecked electronic monitoring severely undermines democratic accountability and personal freedoms. Meanwhile, government representatives have yet to issue a formal, detailed response addressing the minister’s specific assertions about widespread telephone tapping at both state and national levels as investigations and public reactions continue to unfold rapidly across the region.