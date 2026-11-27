KARWAR: Sports play an important role in maintaining physical fitness and reducing mental stress among police personnel, who work under demanding conditions and handle sensitive responsibilities, said Deputy Commissioner Harshal Bhoyar.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Uttara Kannada District Police Annual Sports Meet at the Police Parade Grounds in Karwar on Friday.

Bhoyar said police personnel regularly face heavy workloads while performing duties in sensitive border areas and along the coastal region. Amid these demanding responsibilities, the annual sports meet provides an excellent opportunity for officers and staff to focus on their physical well-being and mental health.

He observed that the sports meet allows police personnel to temporarily step away from their routine duties and participate in various sporting activities. Such events not only improve physical fitness but also help reduce workplace stress, strengthen team spirit and promote coordination among colleagues.

Highlighting the favourable conditions in the district, he said the local climate and available sports facilities provide an ideal environment for conducting the competitions. He encouraged all participants to take part enthusiastically and develop their sporting abilities through teamwork and dedication.

Recalling his professional journey, Bhoyar said he was selected for the Police Service through the UPSC examination in the 2014 batch and served in the Jammu and Kashmir cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police. Although he was subsequently selected for the Indian Administrative Service in 2016, the training and experiences gained during his police service remained memorable.

District Superintendent of Police Deepan M.N., Kaiga CISF Commandant Ajay Kumar Jha and Additional Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy attended the inauguration. Former sports meet champion Nagaraj Horagundi lit the ceremonial sports torch.

Boxing achievers from the district, Darshan Siddi, Pavan Siddi, Dinesh Siddi, Kumar Sonal, Arpita and Neha, were felicitated.

The three-day sports meet, beginning November 27, features participants from the District Armed Reserve (DAR), Karwar, Sirsi, Bhatkal and Dandeli divisions, along with the women’s police team.