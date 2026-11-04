Society must unite to protect children: Judge

CH NEWS, Haveri Preventing child marriage, child trafficking, child labour and sexual abuse of children is a collective responsibility of society, Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman Biradar Devendrappa N. said. He was speaking at a legal awareness programme organised at the district level to educate officials and the public about child protection laws, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the POCSO Act, 2012, and the legal procedures for adoption. He pointed out that adoption must be carried out strictly through the procedures prescribed by law. Illegal adoption, child trafficking and the exploitation of children are punishable offences. People seeking to adopt a child should follow the authorised legal process rather than approaching unauthorised individuals or agencies. District officials also stressed the importance of protecting children from begging, forced labour, sexual exploitation and other forms of abuse. They urged the public to report children found in unsafe circumstances and seek immediate assistance through the child helpline 1098. The speakers said Anganwadi workers, teachers, police personnel, local representatives and officials of various departments have an important role in identifying children at risk and ensuring their protection. Coordinated action and timely intervention can help prevent offences and safeguard children's rights. District Child Protection Officer Jayashree Patil spoke about child protection measures and the need to strengthen awareness at the grassroots level. Officials from the police, education, women and child development and other departments participated in the programme.