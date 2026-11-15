Shivaswamy elected unopposed as KAS Association President

BENGALURU: B. Shivaswamy has been elected unopposed as the President of the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Officers’ Association for the 2026–27 and 2027–28 terms. The new office bearers and executive committee members were elected during the association’s Annual General Body Meeting held on Sunday.

According to an official statement issued by the association, C.L. Shivakumar has been elected as Secretary.

Dr. K. Channabasappa and Dr. M.N. Rajendra Prasad have been elected as the first and second Vice-Presidents, respectively. K.N. Praveen, Madhuraj B.K. and B.N. Swami have been elected as Joint Secretaries, while S.M. Asha Parveen has been chosen as Treasurer.

The following 30 members have also been elected unopposed to the Executive Committee:

Dr. N. Mahesh Babu, Dr. Ravi M. Tirlapur, Dr. Nagendra F. Honnalli, C.N. Manjunath, M.S.N. Babu, Elisha Andrews, B.N. Varaprasad Reddy, Dr. Aarathi Anand, Nataraj G.R., Shailaja Priyadarshini A.M., Basavaraj R. Somannanavar, H.G. Chandrashekharayya, Dr. B.R. Harish Naik, Dr. K. Drakshayani, Ramesh P. Konareddy, Gayatri N. Nayak, Abhijin B., Dr. Santosh Biradar, B.S. Rajiv, Kishan Kalal, Ganapati Shastri, Tejaswini B., Sheetal T.S., Parushurama Sattigeri, Dr. S.V. Lokesh, Gagana Sindhu N., Dr. Nayana M., Manjunath J., Rajashekhara Murthy and Jayakumar H.B.

All the office bearers and executive committee members were elected unopposed.